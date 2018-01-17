Jan. 27, 2018 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - NuCorp 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Elizabeth Cook 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10

Fenian's - Blind Dog Otis 10 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - May Day

Georgia Blue, Madison - Skip MacDonald

The Hideaway - "Them Wild Boyz" Comedy Show feat. Karlous Miller & Chico Bean 8 p.m. $25 & up

Iron Horse Grill - Shy & Bill Howl-N-Madd Perry 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Backup Planet 10 p.m. $10

MS College - Attaché Alumni Dinner Theater feat. Shelly Fairchild, Heath Calvert & Brittany Wagner 7 p.m. $45

MS Museum of Art - Robert Kimbrough Sr. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie 6 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Melodie Rooker & the Loud Boyz 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Elgar's Enigma" 7:30-9:30 p.m. $23-$65

Underground 119 - Jamell Richardson 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.