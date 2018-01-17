Jan. 26, 2018 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - NuCorp 8 p.m.
Cerami's - Doug Bishop & James Bailey 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Jason Turner Band 7-10 p.m.
Duling Hall - Stoop Kids & Little Stranger 8 p.m. $10
F. Jones Corner - jj Thames & the Violet Revolt midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Chad Wesley
Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson
Iron Horse Grill - Davis Coen 9 p.m.
Jackson Marriott - Robert Kimbrough Sr. 1-2:15 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Gunboat 10 p.m.
Offbeat - "Jujutsu, Vibes & Anime" feat. 5th Child, FLYWLKER, gloglogadget & Young Venom 8 p.m. $5
Pelican Cove - Barry Leach 6 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Just Cauz 10 p.m.
Shucker's - Sonny Duo 5:30 p.m.; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Billy Mandlia 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Flowood - Dylan Moss & Jordan Brewer 7-10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Steve Chester 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 6-8 p.m.; Lady A 9 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
