Jan. 26, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - NuCorp 8 p.m.

Cerami's - Doug Bishop & James Bailey 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Jason Turner Band 7-10 p.m.

Duling Hall - Stoop Kids & Little Stranger 8 p.m. $10

F. Jones Corner - jj Thames & the Violet Revolt midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Chad Wesley

Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson

Iron Horse Grill - Davis Coen 9 p.m.

Jackson Marriott - Robert Kimbrough Sr. 1-2:15 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Gunboat 10 p.m.

Offbeat - "Jujutsu, Vibes & Anime" feat. 5th Child, FLYWLKER, gloglogadget & Young Venom 8 p.m. $5

Pelican Cove - Barry Leach 6 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Just Cauz 10 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Duo 5:30 p.m.; Hairicane 8 p.m. $5; Billy Mandlia 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Dylan Moss & Jordan Brewer 7-10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Steve Chester 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 6-8 p.m.; Lady A 9 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

