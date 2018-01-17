 Jan. 25, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 25, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 17, 2018 10:05 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

CS's - Royal Thunder w/ Backwoods Payback & Bad Magic 8 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fenian's - Ariel Blackwell 9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Brandon Greer

Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner

Hal & Mal's - D'lo Trio 7-9:30 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Seth Power 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Stephanie Luckett 7-10:30 p.m.

