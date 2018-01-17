Jan. 25, 2018 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
CS's - Royal Thunder w/ Backwoods Payback & Bad Magic 8 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fenian's - Ariel Blackwell 9 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Brandon Greer
Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner
Hal & Mal's - D'lo Trio 7-9:30 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Seth Power 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Stephanie Luckett 7-10:30 p.m.
