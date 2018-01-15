Airport Commissioner, Takeover Opponent Rosie L.T.P. Johnson Dies

— A commissioner of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority Board, Rosie L.T.P. Johnson, passed away just before the weekend. The current JMAA chairman, James L. Henley, Jr., issued a statement on Jan. 12—the day of Johnson's passing—offering condolences to her family and praising Johnson's commitment to the airport.

"Her enthusiasm for the City of Jackson and inexhaustible commitment to Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International and Hawkins Field Airports is irreplaceable and will be missed greatly," the statement reads.

In 2014, former Mayor Tony Yarber appointed her to the JMAA board. She served as chairwoman in 2015 and vice chair in 2016. Johnson was a vocal advocate for keeping the airport under City control throughout the Mississippi Legislature's move to take over control of the Jackson airport in the last two years.

"Some of the most negative impact this could have is, number one, it says to our children and other citizens that you can own something, you can follow the rules and so forth, but if someone decides that they may choose to change it (they can) without real logic, without making any business sense," Johnson said in May. "That's a message we don't really want to be teaching."

Several former and current Jackson City Council members, Yarber and the JMAA filed a legal claim against Gov. Phil Bryant and a running list of state officials directly and indirectly involved with the airport "takeover" bill in 2016.

The plaintiffs alleged that Senate Bill 2162 violated the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The legislation transfers control of the airport, which is in Rankin County but sits on City of Jackson property, from the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority to a larger nine-member board made up of appointed officials from the city, Rankin and Madison counties, as well as mayoral, governor and lieutenant governor appointees. The lawsuit halted any transfer of powers, and for now, the majority African American JMAA still maintains control of the airport, as Johnson wanted.

"Ownership of the airports belongs to Jackson. Its citizens should not be disenfranchised by someone else arbitrarily deciding these are the things that we want to happen, we want to take your property, rearrange it and tell you in essence how you should operate," Johnson said.

Johnson lived in Mississippi since the 1970s after graduating from Jackson State University. She held many degrees including a doctorate in philosophy from Jackson State University and a master's of education in blind rehabilitation, with an emphasis on orientation and mobility for the blind from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

She served as the superintendent of the Mississippi School for the Blind for 15 years before retiring in 2013. She also served as the superintendent of the Mississippi School for the Deaf for two of those years.

Henley closed his statement by praising Johnson's accomplishments with JMAA, lamenting that Johnson's passion and dedication to the airport and her community "will be cherished for years to come."

