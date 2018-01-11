City Boil-Water Alerts: Updated Regularly

— This is a live document tracking the City's water crisis that began in the first couple days of the month after unusually cold weather. Check back for updates.

Jan 11, 2018

The City reported that as of 1:00 p.m., they had successfully completed 96 of 139 confirmed breaks. Eighteen repairs are underway, leaving 25 left to be assigned to crews today or tomorrow.

The following zip codes remain under the precautionary boil-water alert: 39201, 39202, 39203, 39204, 39206, 39212, 39216, 39209, 39213

For customers using wells, as of Jan. 10, all areas of the wells have been lifted except:

• [100-2700] Maddox Road

• Plummer Circle

• Del Rey

• [2300-2699] Raymond Rd

• [3000-3399] Forest Hill Rd

• Forest Park subdivision

The precautionary boil-water alert has been lifted for all connections Northwest of I-220 such as:

• Presidential Hills (39213)

• Queens subdivision (39209)

• Magnolia Rd / Clinton Blvd area

(39209)

• Neighborhoods located off West

County Line Road (39213)

• Northwood / Lakeover subdivision /

Cedarwood Drive area (39213)

• Ashley Acres / Country Club Drive

(39213)

For more information, please call 601.960.2723 during business hours or 601.960.1777 / 601.960.1875 after 4 PM. You can report leaks to the City by dialing 311.

Jan. 10, 2017

The City lifted boil-water advisories for customers north of Northside Drive and for customers that are served by the system wells in southeastern Jackson.

As of noon, the City reported 129 confirmed breaks. Seventy-one had been completed, 19 repairs were underway, and 38 confirmed breaks had yet to be assigned. The City does not expect rainfall to affect repairs.