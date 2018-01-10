Jan. 23, 2018 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Fenian's - Open Mic

Fitzgerald's - Larry Brewer 7-11 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

MS Museum of Art - Music in the City feat. Ausra Jasineviciute & John Paul 5:15 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.