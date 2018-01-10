Jan. 20, 2018 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Common Ground Covenant Church - "The Source JXN" Christian Open-Mic 7-10 p.m. free
Drago's - Brandon Greer 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Bishop Gunn w/ Magnolia Bayou 9 p.m. $10
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Barry Leach Band 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Martin's - The Quickening 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Sympatico 6 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Spank the Monkey 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
