Jan. 19, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Greenfish 7-10 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Dexter Allen midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Kevin Griffin w/ Justin Moore 7:30 p.m. $25

Iron Horse Grill - Steve Powell Blues Trio 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - The Stolen Faces (Grateful Dead tribute) 10 p.m.

Offbeat - "Woooo Issa Show" feat. Blk Crwn, Mr. Fluid, Yung Jewelz, Timaal Bradford, Cord Short, Mack Life & Young Venom 8-11 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Bad Example 6 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Spank the Monkey 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

