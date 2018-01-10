Jan. 19, 2018 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Greenfish 7-10 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Dexter Allen midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Kevin Griffin w/ Justin Moore 7:30 p.m. $25
Iron Horse Grill - Steve Powell Blues Trio 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - The Stolen Faces (Grateful Dead tribute) 10 p.m.
Offbeat - "Woooo Issa Show" feat. Blk Crwn, Mr. Fluid, Yung Jewelz, Timaal Bradford, Cord Short, Mack Life & Young Venom 8-11 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Bad Example 6 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Spank the Monkey 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
