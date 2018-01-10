 Jan. 18, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 18, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 10, 2018 9:19 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fitzgerald's - Barry Leach 7-11 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - John Causey 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Chad Perry 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 7-10:30 p.m.

