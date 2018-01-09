Boil-Water Order Could End Thursday in Mississippi City

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A boil-water order might end by Thursday for water customers in Mississippi's capital city.

Jackson officials said Tuesday that they've been able to increase water flows from the larger of two city treatment plants, increasing water pressure.

The city says it's testing samples for contaminants Tuesday and Wednesday in hopes of ending the order.

Officials say 119 water mains have been discovered leaking since last week's cold snap buckled pipes. Jackson officials say they've repaired more than half of those, using city crews and an increasing number of contractors.

The 27,000-student Jackson Public Schools cancelled classes Tuesday for a second consecutive day, while Jackson State University and Millsaps College have cancelled on-campus classes this week. Some restaurants and other businesses are struggling to operate.