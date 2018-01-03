Jan. 16, 2018 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Fenian's - Open Mic 9 p.m. free
Fitzgerald's - Joseph LaSalla 7-11 p.m.
Kathryn's - Andrew Pates, Jay Wadsworth & Jenkins 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Millsaps, Ford Academic Complex - "MS Mavericks: Innovative Musicians of MS" Lecture feat. James Martin & Friends 7 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
