 Jan. 16, 2018 - Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 16, 2018 - Tuesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, January 3, 2018 8:22 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Fenian's - Open Mic 9 p.m. free

Fitzgerald's - Joseph LaSalla 7-11 p.m.

Kathryn's - Andrew Pates, Jay Wadsworth & Jenkins 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Millsaps, Ford Academic Complex - "MS Mavericks: Innovative Musicians of MS" Lecture feat. James Martin & Friends 7 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »