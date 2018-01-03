Jan. 14, 2018 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Cups, Fondren - JIM Week: "Java 'N' Jam" feat. Codetta South, Koolkid Ridge, D.AS.F & Lisbon Deaths 2-5 p.m. free
Duling Hall - Marbin 8 p.m. $10 advance $15 door
Fairview Inn - Celtic Heritage Society Concert Series feat. Andrew Finn Magill w/ Alan Murray 7:30 p.m. $20 admission $15 members
The Flamingo - JIM Week Wrap Party feat. Empty Atlas 8-10 p.m. free w/ pass
The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - JIM Week: "Gospel Brunch" feat. Robert James Starr 11 a.m.-2 p.m. free
Kathryn's - MS Boogie Krewe 6-9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 5-9 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
