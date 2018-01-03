Jan. 13, 2018 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Voyage 8 p.m.

Belhaven Center for the Arts - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Mozart by Candlelight" feat. Jon Wenberg 7:30 p.m. $19 admission $5 students

Bonny Blair's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Davis Planetarium - JIM Week: "EDM Party" feat. DJ Scrap Dirty, DJ URI, DJ Cadillac, DJ Tam, DJ Libra, The Jezereck, DJ Loop, Tricky Jr. & Rob Roy 10 p.m.-3 a.m. $10 or free w/ pass

Drago's - Ronnie McGee 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - A New Kind of Hero w/ Drew DeFrance 10 p.m.

Offbeat - JIM Week: "The Beat Sale" noon-2 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Trademark 9 p.m.

Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Heath Ransonnet 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.