Jan. 13, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Voyage 8 p.m.
Belhaven Center for the Arts - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Mozart by Candlelight" feat. Jon Wenberg 7:30 p.m. $19 admission $5 students
Bonny Blair's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Davis Planetarium - JIM Week: "EDM Party" feat. DJ Scrap Dirty, DJ URI, DJ Cadillac, DJ Tam, DJ Libra, The Jezereck, DJ Loop, Tricky Jr. & Rob Roy 10 p.m.-3 a.m. $10 or free w/ pass
Drago's - Ronnie McGee 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.
Martin's - A New Kind of Hero w/ Drew DeFrance 10 p.m.
Offbeat - JIM Week: "The Beat Sale" noon-2 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Trademark 9 p.m.
Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Heath Ransonnet 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
