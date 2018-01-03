Jan. 12, 2018 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Travelin' Jane Duo 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - MS Opera's "Cabaret at Duling Hall: The King of Rock & Roll" feat. Victor Trevino Jr. (Elvis tribute) 7:30 p.m. $30
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Fenian's - JIM Week: "Fusion @ Fenian's" feat. Cody Rogers, CalligraphyX, Dazz & Brie and BARK. 9 p.m.-midnight free
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - JIM Week: "The Culture Concert" feat. James Crow, Marcel P. Black, Coke Bumaye & Alfred Banks 8-11 p.m. $10 or free w/ pass
Iron Horse Grill - Chris Derrick & the Psychedelic Blues Experience 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Rhythm Masters 7-10:30 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Sabotage (Beastie Boys tribute) 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Podastery Studios - JIM Week: "Podcast Roundtable" feat. Jason Mathena w/ Skratchin' Jackson & 5th Child 5-8 p.m. free
Pop’s Saloon - Shameless All-Star Country Band 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Chad Perry 5:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Billy Mandlia 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Anessa Hampton 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
