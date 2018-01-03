Jan. 11, 2018 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Duling Hall - JIM Week: ICON Awards 7-9 p.m. $10 or free w/ pass; JIM Week: "R&B Live" feat. Taurean La'del, Cooper Deniro, Stephanie Luckett, Y'Marii & Compozitionz 9-11 p.m. $10 or free w/ pass
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hops & Habanas - JIM Week: "Bass & Beer" 5-7 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - McKinney Williams 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free
Sneaky Beans - JIM Week: "Sneaky Showcase" feat. Ben Ricketts, Betsy Berryhill & Brynn Corbello 6-8 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Shen Yun 7:30 p.m. $80-$120
Underground 119 - Chris Gill 7-10:30 p.m.
