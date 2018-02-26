10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Attorney General Jim Hood announced he will join 22 attorneys general to sue the Federal Communication Commission's decision to roll back net neutrality regulations.
- Equal-pay advocates say that an amendment the Mississippi House of Representatives passed to guarantee that women are paid as much as men is actually harmful because it exempts many employees from the protection.
- Two unnamed male officers with the Jackson Police Department came into contact with two men at the 1300 block of Deer Park Street at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. A narcotics investigation resulted in an alleged shootout between officers and a man who's name has not yet been released.
- Sen. Buck Clarke, R-Hollandale, said he is optimistic about revenue projections for the fiscal-year 2019 budget, and lawmakers plan to set aside 2 percent of the budget in the state’s rainy-day fund.
- The legal battle over charter-school funding will go to the state’s high court after Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Dewayne Thomas ruled against the plaintiffs last week.
- Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay proposed two ordinances that would turn The District at Eastover into a “to-go cup” area, waiving the City’s ban on open-container consumption.
- U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker hosted a technology roundtable at Jackson State University with JSU President William Bynum, F.C.C. Commissioner Brendan Carr and two dozen industry professionals on Feb. 19.
- A private group called Friends of Mississippi Civil Rights organized a gala Friday and symposium Saturday to celebrate the new Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.
- Starkville aldermen on Tuesday denied a request to host the city's first gay pride parade, a decision that left some members of the group in tears and drew criticism from the mayor.
- Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday unveiled Senate Bill 3046, which he said will increase infrastructure spending more than $1 billion through 2023.
