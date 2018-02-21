Taking Business to the Next Level

During Startup Weekend Mississippi, local organization Innovate Mississippi aims to equip entrepreneurs with the tools to make their business ideas a reality.

The event, which began in Seattle in 2011, is designed to coach individuals towards a path of successful business ownership. During Startup Weekend, participants will pitch a new idea and then create a prototype of a viable product to fit the needs of their customers. The entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to receive feeback and work more on their idea.

During the event, participants will attend a variety of workshops, listen to speakers, do group exercises and participate in mock pitch meetings.

"We ... think the event helps connect people with resources that may be beneficial to them as well as potential investors," Innovate Mississippi Chief Executive Officer Tony Jeff told BOOM Jackson in October 2017.

This year's Startup Weekend Mississippi is on April 20-22 at Coalesce (109 N. State St.). For more information, find the event on Facebook.