March 3, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eddie Cotton Jr. 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Christ UMC - MS Community Symphonic Band 3-5 p.m. free

Duling Hall - The Woodland w/ JSCO & Seth Power 9 p.m. $7 advance $10 door

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Taylor Kropp w/ Jason Daniels 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie 1-5 p.m.; Phil & Trace 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Soul Wired - "The Love Jones: Living Room Culture" feat. IRHYME 9 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

Surin of Thailand - The Vibe Doctors 6-9 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Cirque Goes to the Cinema" 7:30 p.m. $20-$54

Underground 119 - Grady Champion 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.