March 2, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Nashville South 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Grayson Capps w/ Cary Hudson 8 p.m. $10 advance $15 door
F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10
Fondren Underground - Fondren Guitars Student Rock Band 5:30 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m. $10
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 7-10:30 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - The Gills 10 p.m.
Olde Towne Grille, Brandon - James Bailey 5-8:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Path to Eden 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus