 March 2, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 2, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, February 21, 2018 8:22 a.m. CST
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Nashville South 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Grayson Capps w/ Cary Hudson 8 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10

Fondren Underground - Fondren Guitars Student Rock Band 5:30 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 7-10:30 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - The Gills 10 p.m.

Olde Towne Grille, Brandon - James Bailey 5-8:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Path to Eden 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »