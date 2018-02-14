 Feb. 28, 2018 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, February 14, 2018 9:39 a.m. CST
Alumni House - Brian Jones 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band 6-9 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m.

McB's - Phil & Trace 8 p.m.

Old Capitol Inn - Live Music 4:30-10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Sid Thompson 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Brooks 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Marc Broussard 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50

