Feb. 28, 2018 - Wednesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Alumni House - Brian Jones 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band 6-9 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m.
McB's - Phil & Trace 8 p.m.
Old Capitol Inn - Live Music 4:30-10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Sid Thompson 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Sonny Brooks 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Tedeschi Trucks Band w/ Marc Broussard 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus