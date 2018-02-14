 Feb. 25, 2018 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, February 14, 2018 9:37 a.m. CST
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Anjou - David Keary 3-6 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth & the Roundup Band 6-9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown noon-4 p.m.; Acoustic Crossroads 5-9 p.m.

Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral - Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra's "Mozart, Vivaldi, Beethoven" 3-4:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

