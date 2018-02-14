Feb. 24, 2018 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Good Rockin' Tonight 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Drago's - Luckenbach 7-10 p.m.

Duling Hall - Paul Thorn 8 p.m. $25 advance $30 door

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; T-Baby midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Splendid Chaos 9 p.m. $10

Hops & Habanas - Audience Control 8-10 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m.

ISH Grill - "Sound Off: The Silent Party" feat. DJ Unpredictable 601, DJ IE & DJ Phingaprint 9 p.m. $20 admission $130 VIP for eight

Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Joe Marcinek Band 10 p.m.

Millsaps Ford Academic Complex - MS Symphony Orchestra's "All Strings" 7:30-9 p.m. $20 admission $5 students

Pelican Cove - Barry Leach 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Billy Maudlin 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Jason Turner 7-10 p.m.

The South Warehouse - Cancer League Gala feat. The Molly Ringwalds 6:30 p.m.-midnight $125

Surin of Thailand - The Sal-tines 6-9 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - David & Tamela Mann 7 p.m. $35-$55

Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.