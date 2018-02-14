 Feb. 23, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 23, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, February 14, 2018 9:32 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Anteeks 8 p.m.

Castlewoods Country Club - Zach Bridges 7-10 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Drivin' n' Cryin' w/ Travis Linville 9 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

F. Jones Corner - Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10

Fenian's - Titanium Blue 9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - YZ Ealey & Casey Gilbert 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Space Kadet w/ Ryan Viser 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Jeff Reynolds Trio 5:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Steve Chester 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Southern Komfort Brass Band 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

