Feb. 22, 2018 - Thursday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Southern Avenue 7:30 p.m. $10 advance $15 door
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - D'lo Trio 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Vinnie C. 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Hunter Gibson 7:30 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Josh Journeay 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 7-10:30 p.m.
