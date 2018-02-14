 Feb. 22, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, February 14, 2018 9:24 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Southern Avenue 7:30 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - D'lo Trio 7-10 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Vinnie C. 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Hunter Gibson 7:30 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Josh Journeay 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 7-10:30 p.m.

