10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Rep. Mark Baker, R-Brandon, introduced a bill Friday that would prohibit Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood from bringing claims under the Mississippi Consumer Protection Act.
- Interim Superintendent Freddrick Murray presented the Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees with a plan to extend school days by an hour for the next two months to ensure students get enough instruction as state law requires.
- Rep. Andy Gipson, R-Braxton, faced opposition while presenting the "anti-gang" bill Thursday morning in the House of Representatives, and he tabled it, noting that the Senate had passed its version already.
- The Mississippi Department of Education will redistribute 90 education scholarship account vouchers left over after 90 families had not used them in the current school year.
- In just one year, the Mississippi Legislature has gone from slightly tweaking its voucher program for students with dyslexia to a push to allow any public-school student to apply for a taxpayer-funded voucher to use at a private school.
- Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, introduced the “Gestational Age Act,” which would ban abortions in the state before 15 weeks. The measure passed the House by a vote of 79-31, with some Democrats supporting it.
- Merrill McKewen, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area, said Mississippi Home Corporation’s “Blight Elimination Program” will have real, significant impact in neighborhoods.
- Rep. Mark Baker, R-Brandon, introduced an equal pay amendment that the House approved and passed on to the Senate in a bill that prohibits cities from raising the minimum wage for nonpublic employers.
- The Jackson City Council hosted a public hearing about marijuana decriminalization in City Hall on Monday.
- More than 70,000 students were chronically absent in the 2016-2017 school year, chronic absentee data the Mississippi Department of Education released Monday show.
