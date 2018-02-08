 Feb. 20, 2018 - Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Thursday, February 8, 2018 8:45 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.

Fairview Inn - Celtic Heritage Society Concert feat. Dave Curley 7 p.m. $20, $15 CHS members

Fenian's - Open Mic 9 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Brandon Greer 7-11 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Dinner, Drinks & Jazz feat. Raphael Semmes & Friends 6-9 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.

