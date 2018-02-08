 Feb. 18, 2018 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 18, 2018 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Thursday, February 8, 2018 8:38 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Anjou - David Keary 3 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fondren Presbyterian - Dan Kyzer 3 p.m. $20 suggested donation

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Live Music 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Robin Blakeney noon-4 p.m.; Stace & Cassie 5 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »