Feb. 17, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Anjou - Stevie Cain 6 p.m.

Cathead Distillery - BBQ & Blues feat. Big A & the Allstars 1-7 p.m. free

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

College Hill M.B. Church - MS Sickle Cell Foundation Gospel Benefit Concert 6-8 p.m. free

Duling Hall - Brent Cobb & Them 8 p.m. $12 advance $15 door

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Jamell Richardson midnight $10

The Flamingo - "Welcome to Mississippi, America" Release Party feat. Clouds & Crayons, Passing Parade & Sika 7-11 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Jason Turner 7-10 p.m.

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Jose's, Pearl - Blake Edward Thomas 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Lynch Street CME Church - Male Choir Extravaganza 3 p.m.

Martin's - New Orleans Suspects 10 p.m.

MS Museum of Art - Rhiannon Giddens 7-10 p.m. free

Offbeat - Significant Saturdays feat. dj cereal milk 10 a.m.-noon free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Pop Fiction 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Barry Leach 7 p.m. free

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Love's Folly" 7:30 p.m. $23-$65

Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.