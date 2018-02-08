 Feb. 16, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 16, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Thursday, February 8, 2018 8:31 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Castlewoods Country Club - Jason Turner 7 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Cooperation Jackson - "A Tribute to the Tuff Gong" feat. DJ Kali "Dada" Akuno 8 p.m. $5

Drago's - Greenfish 7-10 p.m.

Duling Hall - Roxy Roca 7:30 p.m. $10

F. Jones Corner - Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Tesheva 10 p.m.

The Med - Sexy Serenades feat. Cooper Deniro 8 p.m.-midnight $10 advance $15 door

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Dylan Moss Band 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Chad Wesley 7 p.m. free

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Stevie Cain 7 p.m. free

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Dexter Allen & Tatum Jackson 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »