Feb. 16, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Castlewoods Country Club - Jason Turner 7 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Cooperation Jackson - "A Tribute to the Tuff Gong" feat. DJ Kali "Dada" Akuno 8 p.m. $5
Drago's - Greenfish 7-10 p.m.
Duling Hall - Roxy Roca 7:30 p.m. $10
F. Jones Corner - Jamell Richardson midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach 6-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Tesheva 10 p.m.
The Med - Sexy Serenades feat. Cooper Deniro 8 p.m.-midnight $10 advance $15 door
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Dylan Moss Band 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Flowood - Chad Wesley 7 p.m. free
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Stevie Cain 7 p.m. free
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Dexter Allen & Tatum Jackson 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
