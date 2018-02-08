Feb. 15, 2018 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Bonny Blair's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7-11 p.m.

Cerami's - Jeff Reynolds & Linda Blackwell 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fenian's - Kat Johnson 9 p.m. free

First Baptist Madison - Big Daddy Weave w/ Brandon Heath 7-10 p.m. $20-$75

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Thomas Lovett 7-10 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Offbeat - "Welcome to Wakanda" feat. DJ Young Venom 9 p.m.-2 a.m. free

Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 7-10:30 p.m.