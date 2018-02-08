Feb. 15, 2018 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Bonny Blair's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7-11 p.m.
Cerami's - Jeff Reynolds & Linda Blackwell 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fenian's - Kat Johnson 9 p.m. free
First Baptist Madison - Big Daddy Weave w/ Brandon Heath 7-10 p.m. $20-$75
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Thomas Lovett 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.
Offbeat - "Welcome to Wakanda" feat. DJ Young Venom 9 p.m.-2 a.m. free
Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 7-10:30 p.m.
