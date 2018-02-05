 Jane Hulon | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jane Hulon

Photo courtesy Jane Hulon

Photo courtesy Jane Hulon

By The Associated Press Monday, February 5, 2018 11:37 a.m. CST
0

WESSON, Miss. (AP) — A southwest Mississippi community college has chosen an insider as its new president.

Trustees Thursday voted unanimously to name Jane Hulon as the eighth president of Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

She'll become the first woman to lead the college, taking over July 1 from Ronnie Nettles, who is retiring.

Hulon has worked at the 3,100-student college for 16 years, including 10 years as a vice president. She currently oversees the Wesson campus. The college also has campuses in Natchez and Mendenhall.

She attended Jones County Junior College and holds a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. Hulon earned a doctorate from Mississippi State University.

Trustees earlier restricted applications to current Copiah-Lincoln employees.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »