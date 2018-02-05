10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Rep. Alyce Clarke, D-Jackson, offered an amendment to establish equal pay for men and women working for any kind of employer in Mississippi, public or private. The amendment passed by a bi-partisan vote, but the future of the bill its in is in jeopardy.
- Ward 4 Councilman De'Keither Stamps proposed a change to Jackson's ordinances that would decriminalize possession of user-level amounts of marijuana.
- Lawmakers filed thousands of bills in the 2018 legislative session, and now just hundreds are left for the Senate and House to debate in coming days.
- Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba wants to develop a contract compliance office to oversee City contracts.
- Sandy Middleton, executive director of the Center for Violence Prevention in Pearl, wants specialized services for child victims of trafficking and more law-enforcement training.
- On Friday, Jan. 26, nine local law enforcement officers who work in Hinds County graduated from week-long mental-health training to help them on the job.
- Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba says the City of Jackson will not back down from its anti-profiling ordinance, which the U.S. Justice Department, under Jeff Sessions’ lead, has taken issue with.
- Last week, two Jackson police officers shot at 21-year-old Crystaline Barnes during a traffic stop in response to a report that Barnes may have forced another motorist off the roadway, but JPD is so far only providing vague information about the deadly incident as well as whether its use-of-force policy for moving vehicles meets national guidelines.
- Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith’s domestic violence trial has been delayed again, and will take place in March 2018 in Rankin County.
- Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, wants school-board members to all be elected the same year in districts where boards are elected. His "Nonpartisan School Board Election Act" would make school-board elections the same year as statewide elections.
