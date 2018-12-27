Jan. 20, 2019 - Sunday

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Iron Horse - "JIM Week: Blues Brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $45 all-event pass $20 day pass
Kathryn's - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kundi Compound - "JIM Week Wrap Party" feat. Newscast 8-11 p.m. $45 all-event pass $20 day pass
Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander noon-4 p.m.; Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 5-9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
