 Jan. 20, 2019 - Sunday

Jan. 20, 2019 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Thursday, December 27, 2018 8:56 a.m. CST
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Iron Horse - "JIM Week: Blues Brunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $45 all-event pass $20 day pass

Kathryn's - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kundi Compound - "JIM Week Wrap Party" feat. Newscast 8-11 p.m. $45 all-event pass $20 day pass

Pelican Cove - Jonathan Alexander noon-4 p.m.; Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 5-9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

