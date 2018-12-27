Jan. 17, 2019 - Thursday

Bonny Blair's - Rob P & Dirty D 7-11 p.m.
Cerami's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - "JIM Week: ICON Awards and R&B Showcase" feat. Sonny Dumarsais, Aisha RaQuel, Brotha Josh & the Quickness, SIKA & Krystal Gem 6-11 p.m. $10, $20 day pass, $45 all-event pass
F. Jones - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Robert King 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Sneaky Beans - "JIM Week Singer-Songwriter Showcase" feat. Eric Woods, Drew McKercher & The Hero and a Monster 7-9 p.m. $45 all-event pass $20 day pass
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
