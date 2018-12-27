 Jan. 17, 2019 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 17, 2019 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Thursday, December 27, 2018 8:53 a.m. CST
0

Bonny Blair's - Rob P & Dirty D 7-11 p.m.

Cerami's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Hunter Gibson 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - "JIM Week: ICON Awards and R&B Showcase" feat. Sonny Dumarsais, Aisha RaQuel, Brotha Josh & the Quickness, SIKA & Krystal Gem 6-11 p.m. $10, $20 day pass, $45 all-event pass

F. Jones - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Robert King 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Sneaky Beans - "JIM Week Singer-Songwriter Showcase" feat. Eric Woods, Drew McKercher & The Hero and a Monster 7-9 p.m. $45 all-event pass $20 day pass

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »