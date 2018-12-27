Jan. 16, 2019 - Wednesday

Alumni House - Jerry Brooks & Jack Beal 5:30-8:15 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - '70s Night feat. The American Band 7-11 p.m.
Char - Live Music 6 p.m.
Drago's - Chris Gill 6-9 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - "JIM Week Blender" feat. Jams Virgodo, Koolkid Ridge, New JXN, Empty Atlas & Dolla Black 6-10 p.m. $45 all-event pass $20 day pass
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Martin's - "JIM Week Blender" feat. Jasiel Ace, TdotVdot, Pink Palaces, Slangston Hughes & Spacewolf 7-11 p.m. $45 all-event pass $20 day pass
One Block East - "JIM Week: Smokehouse Ent. Presents" feat. Beezie, Lee SC, Scottie Pimpen, Shawty 4'8", Chord Ross, Remidee, Mookey Montana & MJ the God 9 p.m.-midnight $45 all-event pass $20 day pass
Pelican Cove - Hunter Gibson & Rick Moreira 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Charles Scott 6 p.m.
