Jan. 13, 2019 - Sunday

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free
Iron Horse - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6 p.m.
Lucky Town - "JIM Week Kickoff Party" feat. Vitamin Cea, Codetta South & Josias 6-9 p.m. $45 all-event pass $20 day pass
Pelican Cove - Cucho & Carlos noon-4 p.m.; Acoustic Crossroads 5-9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
