Jan. 12, 2019 - Saturday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Fortag 8 p.m.
Beechwood, Vicksburg - Just Cauz 10 p.m.
Belhaven Center for the Arts - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Mozart by Candlelight" feat. Stephen Redfield 7:30-10 p.m. $22
Blue Sky Studios - Taylor Leonhardt w/ Katie Heckel 7 p.m. $10
Bonny Blair's - Proximity 8 p.m.-midnight $5
Char - Live Music 6 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Ralph Miller 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Steve Forbert 8 p.m. $20 advance $25 door
F. Jones - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 7-10:30 p.m.
Martin's - Mike Dillon Band 10 p.m.
Pearl Community Center - MS Opry feat. Bill & Temperance w/ Jeff Perkins 6-9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
South Street Live - Robert Kimbrough 8 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Black Jacket Symphony presents Queen's "A Night at the Opera" feat. Marc Martel 8 p.m. $25-$35
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m.
