Jan. 12, 2019 - Saturday

Thursday, December 27, 2018
0

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Fortag 8 p.m.

Beechwood, Vicksburg - Just Cauz 10 p.m.

Belhaven Center for the Arts - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Mozart by Candlelight" feat. Stephen Redfield 7:30-10 p.m. $22

Blue Sky Studios - Taylor Leonhardt w/ Katie Heckel 7 p.m. $10

Bonny Blair's - Proximity 8 p.m.-midnight $5

Char - Live Music 6 p.m.

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Ralph Miller 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Steve Forbert 8 p.m. $20 advance $25 door

F. Jones - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Mike Dillon Band 10 p.m.

Pearl Community Center - MS Opry feat. Bill & Temperance w/ Jeff Perkins 6-9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

South Street Live - Robert Kimbrough 8 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Black Jacket Symphony presents Queen's "A Night at the Opera" feat. Marc Martel 8 p.m. $25-$35

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

