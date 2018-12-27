Jan. 11, 2019 - Friday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Fortag 8 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Chasin' Dixie 8 p.m.-midnight $5
Char - Live Music 6 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Jacob Lipking 7-9 p.m.
Drago's - Ralph Miller 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hilton Jackson - Jerry Lee Lewis 8 p.m. $75-$250
Iron Horse - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7-10:30 p.m.
Martin's - Midnight Revel 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
