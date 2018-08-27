 Transport Funding Bill Going to Governor; Lottery Unfinished | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Transport Funding Bill Going to Governor; Lottery Unfinished

By The Associated Press Monday, August 27, 2018 12:31 p.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have agreed on a transportation funding plan that would give cities and counties some of the sales tax money the state collects from people shopping online.

House members Monday accepted changes that senators made in the bill, known as the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2018. It goes to Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who signals that he'll sign it.

House Speaker Philip Gunn says the plan is "historic."

Legislators haven't yet agreed on a separate bill to create a state lottery.

They are also expected to consider how to spend $700 million in economic damage payments from BP PLC after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Leaders are discussing dividing that money, giving 75 percent to three coastal counties and 25 percent to the rest of the state.

