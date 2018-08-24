'Suit Up Event' at USM, 'Famous Types' at MSU and Jackson Heart Study at Tougaloo

The University of Southern Mississippi's Office of Career Services is partnering with clothing retailer JCPenney to offer USM students discounts on professional-business and business-casual attire during the "Suit Up Event" on Sunday, Sept. 23, at Turtle Creek Mall (1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Hattiesburg) in Hattiesburg from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

"Suit Up" will be open to USM students with a valid university ID from either the Hattiesburg or Gulf Park campus. During the event, students will receive 40 percent off men's and women's career dress clothes, accessories and shoes, including items that are already marked down from other sales. The Sephora salon inside the Turtle Creek JCPenney will also provide mini makeovers, free consultations and discount coupons for future visits.

USM said in a release that the university is encouraging students to register for the event through "Handshake," USM's online career center database. Students who register will be eligible for a drawing for a $100 gift card courtesy of USM Career Services. For more information, call 601-266-4153 or visit usm.edu/career-services.

'Famous Types' Typewriter Exhibit Coming to MSU

Los Angeles native and civic leader Steve Soboroff will bring traveling exhibition "Famous Types" to Mississippi State University on Aug. 31. The exhibit features nine antique typewriters from his personal collection, all of which belonged to famous individuals such as Tennessee Williams, Ernest Hemingway, Maya Angelou, John Lennon and more.

Soboroff, who serves as president of the Los Angeles Police Commission, started his typewriter collection in 2005 with the purchase of a Remington Model J typewriter that belonged to Pulitzer Prize-winning sports columnist Jim Murray. Since then, Soboroff has collected more than 30 other famous typewriters. Others in the "Famous Types" collection include typewriters that belonged to Ray Bradbury, Truman Capote, Tom Hanks, George Bernard Shaw and Gore Vidal.

Other stops on the "Famous Types" traveling tour will include Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, Ga., and the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"Famous Types" will be on display in the John Grisham Room on the third floor of MSU's Mitchell Memorial Library from Aug. 31 to Sept. 24. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information and exhibit viewing hours, visit lib.msstate.edu/famoustypes.

Jackson Heart Study at Tougaloo College Renewed

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities recently renewed a $6 million grant contract for the Jackson Heart Study program at Tougaloo College.

The program is a partnership with Tougaloo, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Jackson State University. A release from Tougaloo states that the heart study represents the largest single-site investigation into cardiovascular disease among African Americans. The program studies genetic factors that affect high blood pressure, heart disease, strokes, diabetes and other cardiovascular conditions. The new contract lasts until August 2023.

For more information on the Tougaloo College Jackson Heart Study Program, visit jacksonheartstudy.org/Education/Undergraduate-Training-and-Education-Center.