 Sept. 8, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 8, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 22, 2018 4:48 p.m. CDT
Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Brandon Amphitheater - Alabama w/ Charlie Daniels Band 7:30 p.m. $49-$312

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Grayson Capps Band w/ Eric Stracener 8 p.m. $10 advance $15 day of

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Martin's - Kudzu Kings w/ TB Ledford & the Accumulators 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

St. Andrew's Cathedral - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Chamber I: Baroque" 7:30 p.m. $22

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

