 Sept. 15, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 15, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 22, 2018 4:54 p.m. CDT
0

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Lounge 114 - Henry Rhodes 9-11 p.m.

Martin's - The Iceman Special 10 p.m.

Offbeat - "Significant Saturdays" feat. dj cereal milk 10 a.m.-noon free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »