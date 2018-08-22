 Sept. 14, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 14, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 22, 2018 4:53 p.m. CDT
0

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - The Kats 7-10 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Martin's - The Stolen Faces (Grateful Dead tribute) 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

