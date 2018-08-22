Sept. 14, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - The Kats 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Martin's - The Stolen Faces (Grateful Dead tribute) 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
