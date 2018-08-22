Sept. 13, 2018 - Thursday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Chris Robinson Brotherhood 8 p.m. $25-$149
F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 7-9:30 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.
Martin's - Honyock w/ El Obo 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Comments
