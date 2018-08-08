A’Walkin’ We Will Go

Ridgeland Multi-Use Path (Natchez Trace Parkway, mileposts 101-103, Ridgeland)

This trail parallels the path from Highland Colony Parkway to Harbor Drive, and has lots of greenery, animals, plants and more. It connects to the Natchez Trace Multi-Use Trail.

TC Squared Walking Trail (Tougaloo College)

College students are lucky, as they have access to a walking trail on campus. This one at Tougaloo is a third of a mile long.

Parham Bridges Walking Trail (5055 Old Canton Road)

Parham Bridges isn't just a park—it also has a walking path.

LeFleur's Bluff State Park (3315 Lakeland Terrace)

LeFleur's Bluff State Park is home to 305 acres of lakes and forests that makes for a great hike.

Campus Gold Trail and Academic Green Trail (Belhaven University)

Belhaven has not one, but two campus trails.

Coming Soon: Museum Trail

This 5-mile trail will connect downtown Jackson to Lakeland Drive. It will provide Jacksonians with a path to cultural attractions such as the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History, and the Mississippi Farmers Market. As of May 2018, the Jackson City Council approved the final easements, and the project moved into the final bureaucratic design approval with the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Clinton Community Nature Center (617 Dunton Road, Clinton)

The nature center features 2.1 miles of shaded walking trails, an amphitheater, native plants, wildlife and more.

Natchez Multi-Use Trail (Natchez Trace Parkway, mileposts 105.6-100.7)

On this trail, you can hang out at the Reservoir Overlook at milepost 105.6 and then traverse the trail, heading to the Choctaw Agency parking area at 100.7.

Cypress Swamp (Natchez Trace Parkway, milepost 122, Canton)

This swamp is home to many types of trees, including the red maple and the bald cypress, as well as many animals, like alligators and snakes. It also has a loop trail that is a fifth of a mile long.

Flowood Nature Park (4077 Flowood Dr., Flowood)

This park located on 40 acres, is home to paved trails that follow a path through patches of woods and a lake.

This list is not complete. See and add more at jfp.ms/walkingtrails.

ISO: 5Ks

by Amber Helsel

5Ks are a great fitness goal to work toward, but sometimes, it can be hard to find information about them. Luckily, there are a few websites where you can find information about local running and walking events.

Active.com

This website allows runners to find 5Ks, marathons and similar events in their area, but it's not just for running. As the name suggests, it covers anything and everything active, from martial arts class listings to tips on fitness and health.

Fleet Feet Jackson (500 Highway 51, Suite Z, Ridgeland, 601-899-9696)

Fleet Feet has race events all the time, from 5Ks to weekly pub runs. The business even has running clubs, if that is your thing. For more information, visit fleetfeetjackson.com.

Runningintheusa.com

This website can give viewers a listing of 5Ks that are in their state.

Jfpevents.com

Not to toot our own horn, but our events calendar is pretty extensive. We work hard to keep it that way, so you can find everything from a 5K to a painting class.