Newcomers: Need to Know

If you are a newcomer to Jackson, you may not know things like how to get your water turned on or where the DMV locations are. Luckily, we're here to help. Here are some need-to-know things when moving to the capital city.

Water, sewer and sanitation services

Call 601-960-2000 or visit 1000 Metrocenter Mall, Suite 103 Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Make payments online at ipn.paymentus.com/otp/stde/coj. The City suggests that children and pregnant women have a filter on their faucet.

Electricity: Entergy

Visit entergy.com or call 1-800-ENTERGY for service.

Gas: Atmos Energy

Visit atmosenergy.com

Drivers License

Department of Public Safety (1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Drive, 601-987-1281)

Hinds County location (1101 Metrocenter Mall, Space #1, 601-352-6928)

MHP Troop C Building (3851 Highway 468, Pearl, 601-420-6342)

Voter Registration

sos.ms.gov/vote

Need-to-Know: Best of Jackson

Medical

Best Doctor: Justin Turner (TurnerCare, 2135 Henry Hill Drive, 601-398-2335, turnercarems.com)

Finalists: D'Ellia McKinney-Evans (Odom's Eye Care-Optical, 1461 Canton Mart Road, Suite A, 601-977-0272, odomseyecare.com) / Timothy Quinn (Quinn Healthcare PLLC, 768 N. Avery Blvd., Ridgeland, 601-487-6482, quinntotalhealth.com) / Kimberly Smash (Prolific Health and Wellness, 2675 River Ridge Drive, 601-718-0308) / Patrick Boler (Magnolia Dermatology, 815 Highway 80 E., Clinton, 601-910-3004, magnoliaderm.org) / Carrie Nash (Baptist Medical Clinic, 1490 W. Government St., Suite 10, 601-825-1936, mbhs.org)

Best Urgent Care: Baptist Medical Clinic (multiple locations, baptist medicalclinics.org)

Finalists: Corner Clinic Urgent Care (132 Lakeland Heights Blvd., Suite A, Flowood, cornerclinicurgentcare.com) / MEA Medical Clinics (multiple locations, meamedical clinics.com) / TrustCare Express Medical Clinics (multiple locations, feelbetterfaster.com)

Home Improvement

Best Plumbers: Buford Plumbing (5625 Hwy 18 W., 601-372-7676)

Finalists: D Ray's Plumbing, Heating & AC (205 Ebenezer Road, Ridgeland, Z 601-278-7470) / Davis Plumbing and Gas (2031 Causey Drive, 601-540-0185) / Dent Air Conditioning and Plumbing (200 Sheppard Road, 601-912-0535) / Skeen Plumbing (220 Christopher Cove, Ridgeland, 601-856-5758) / Weiand Plumbing, Inc. (Multiple locations, 601-540-5972)

Food & Drink

Best Restaurant: Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, eatbabalu.com)

Finalists: BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244, 601-982-8111) / Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142, 601-956-9562) / Lou's Full-Serv (904B E. Fortification St., 601-487-6359) / The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562) / Walker's Drive-In (3016 N. State St., 601-982-2633)

