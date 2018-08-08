From Mississippi with Love

The Moscow mule is a simple, yet delicious drink made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice. So why reinvent the wheel? Well, because sometimes the wheel tastes better with creme. Here are some fun takes on the classic cocktail from a few local bars and restaurants.

Blackberry Mule

(Barrelhouse Southern Gastropub, 3009 N. State St., barrelhousems.com)

• Cathead vodka

• Creme de Mure

• Berry syrup

• Lemon juice

• Barritt's ginger beer

Mississippi Mule

(Fondren Public, 2765 Old Canton Road, fondrenpublic.com)

• Cathead honeysuckle vodka

• Lime juice

• Barritt's ginger beer

Old Mule

(Lou's Full-Serv, 904-B E. Fortification St.; lousfullserv.com)

• Stoli vodka

• Ginger

• Soda

• Lime juice