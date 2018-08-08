Jackson's Historical Landmarks

Jackson has a rich and storied past, and today, a few landmarks help remind us of where we've been. Here are a few you can find.

The Eudora Welty House and Garden (119 Pinehurst St., 601-353-7762)

Eudora Welty was one of the most popular authors in the 20th century. Her home is now a landmark that shows her life and work, including exhibits of her literary works and photography. While at Eudora Welty House and Garden, visitors can see her books and furniture, among other attractions.

Mississippi Civil Rights Museum (222 North St., Suite 2205, 601-576-6800)

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum is a labyrinth of historical facts, photographs and records from the Civil Rights era. It offers glimpses into the lives of African Americans in Jackson before Jim Crow law and before integration, and then follows the Civil Rights Movement through to the present day. On the third Saturday of every month, admission is free for both the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History, its joint museum on the left-hand side.

Farish Street Historic District (Farish Street)

From the early- to mid-20th century, Farish Street was a booming African American community. However, during desegregation in the 1960s, business began to decline in the neighborhood, and eventually most moved away. However, these days, you can still find businesses such as Johnny T's Bistro & Blues, F. Jones Corner and Big Apple Inn, which has been in the neighborhood since 1939.

Medgar Evers Home and Museum (2332 Margaret W. Alexander Drive, 601-977-7839) Nothing stands as a piece of history more than Medgar Evers' family home. It was here that Byron de La Beckwith shot the civil-rights activist in his driveway in 1963. These days, you can tour the house and museum and reflect on this moment in our history.

See and add more at jfp.ms/jxnhistoriclandmarks.