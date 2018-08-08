 Aug. 31, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 31, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 8, 2018 8:37 a.m. CDT
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Gena Steele & Buzz Pickens 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Stevie J Blues midnight $10

The Flamingo - "Sneak & Greet Part Deux" feat. Violator All-Star DJs 6-10 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - "Country Cousinz Concert Series" feat. Yung Jewelz, Renee Lee, Flexgod, Vikki Layne, Sycamore, Elrida Chick, Mz S.I., DJ Fortress & more 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $10

The Hideaway - The Lacs 8 p.m. $25 advance $30 door $55 VIP

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Brooks 5:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Topher Brown 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Two Rivers, Canton - DoubleShotz 8:30-11:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

