Aug. 30, 2018 - Thursday

Blue Sky Studios - "Songwriters in the Round" feat. Ben Ford, Thomas Toole & Matthew Clark 6:30-9:30 p.m. $10 advance $15 door
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Jonathan Alexander 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Cary Hudson 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.
Martin's - Afroman 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Greenfish 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
